Runners to form first field for Mazeppa Park Trail Run

Run, don’t walk, to be among the first in line to participate in the inaugural cross country Trail Run later this week at Mooresville’s Mazeppa Road Park.

The Mooresville Convention & Visitors Bureau partners with Racing in The Woods, Inc. for the first annual 5K Mazeppa Trail Run at Mazeppa Park on Saturday.

The course will feature some of the best single-track distance running conditions in the area. To assure additional safety measures, the course will be closed to mountain bikers during the race. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the event.

The race will start at 9 a.m. Registration continues to be accepted at RacingintheWoods.com.

A number of age and gender divisions will be offered.

Among adults, featuring an entry fee of $30 per runner, categories include Adult Female 18-39, Adult Female 40-and-Over, Adult Male 18-39 and Adult Male 40-and-Over.

Among youth, with an entry fee of $20 apiece, divisions include Junior Girls 14-and-Under, Junior Girls 15-18, Junior Boys 14U and Junior Boys 15-18.