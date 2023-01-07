 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russell Van Houten presented exceptional Paul Harris Pin

On Dec. 20, Chris Bacola presented Russell Van Houten, left, with an exceptional Paul Harris Pin. The three rubies on the pin signify that Russ has made more than $9,000 in contributions, each ruby representing contributions of $3,000 or more.

