 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryan Rase earns professional designation
View Comments
top story

Ryan Rase earns professional designation

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Rase, the Town of Mooresville’s assistant town manager of public services and operations, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ICMA’s mission is to “advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics.” To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have “significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, have earned a degree (preferably in public administration or a related field), and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.”

Rase has been with the Town of Mooresville since 2008, rising in the ranks from town engineer to his current role as assistant town manager. He leads the town’s public services division, overseeing more than 130 employees as they provide essential services to Mooresville residents.

“It is a great honor to have Ryan join the ranks of credentialed managers,” said Randy Hemann, town manager. “He is an integral part of our management team and we are fortunate to have him serving this community.”

Ryan Rase.JPG

Rase
View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! …

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics