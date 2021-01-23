Ryan Rase earns professional designation

Ryan Rase, the Town of Mooresville’s assistant town manager of public services and operations, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association.

ICMA’s mission is to “advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics.” To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have “significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, have earned a degree (preferably in public administration or a related field), and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.”

Rase has been with the Town of Mooresville since 2008, rising in the ranks from town engineer to his current role as assistant town manager. He leads the town’s public services division, overseeing more than 130 employees as they provide essential services to Mooresville residents.

“It is a great honor to have Ryan join the ranks of credentialed managers,” said Randy Hemann, town manager. “He is an integral part of our management team and we are fortunate to have him serving this community.”