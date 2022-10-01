S. Mitchell Mack House celebrates one year of patient care

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) has much to celebrate. September marked one full year of patient care at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.

For the first time, Mooresville residents in need of inpatient hospice care have the choice to remain in their community. The hospice house includes 10 spacious and comfortable private rooms, cheerful family areas, a full-service kitchen, and a beautiful sacred garden.

Since opening its doors, 179 patients and their families have been cared for at the hospice house, which is named for Side Mitchell Mack, who dedicated a lifetime of service to the Mooresville community.

“As a Mooresville resident myself, it has been incredible to bring this beautiful hospice house to our community,” said Carl Robbins, HPCIC board chair. “When a loved one needs end-of-life care, it can be emotional and challenging. When care is available close to home, it is one less burden on a family already going through a very difficult time.”

There has been much change for HPCIC with the pandemic and the addition of the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. Still, one thing has remained: HPCIC’s commitment to providing extraordinary care to patients, families, and the community.

Despite all the changes and challenges, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County announced that it recently earned a five-star rating from Medicare, placing the organization among the top hospices in the nation.

To better help families choose the right hospice agency for their loved ones, Medicare recently added a star rating system, which can be viewed online at www.medicare.gov. Like the hospital rating system that has been in place for some time, this allows patients and families to easily identify those organizations with top quality indicator ratings.

“Of more than 2,000 hospice organizations across our country, only 195 were rated as 5-star hospice providers. Further, nine of 53 hospice agencies in the state of North Carolina earned the full five-stars. I am incredibly proud of the continued commitment of this team,” said Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County has been providing services to Iredell and surrounding communities since 1984. In addition to hospice and palliative care services, HPCIC offers grief and bereavement support to all in the community, pediatric grief support through Rainbow Kidz, and community education. For more information about these services, call 704-873-4719 or visit www.HOIC.org.