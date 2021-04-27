Safe Kids Iredell grant to provide swimming lessons for local children

A water safety study conducted by Safe Kids Worldwide found that participation in formal swim lessons was also associated with household income – the higher the household income, the more likely children were to have participated. Children living in a rural environment were less likely to have participated in swim lessons than those in urban or suburban settings and are likely related to affordability and accessibility among marginalized populations. From 2015-2019, there were five child deaths due to drowning in Iredell County.

The vision of Safe Kids Iredell County is to provide childhood injury prevention through community collaboration and education. By working together to educate and advocate on behalf of all children from birth to age 17, they strive to reduce unintentional injuries and death in Iredell County. Their main focus areas are child passenger safety, water safety, fire prevention, poisoning prevention and bicycle safety.

Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont has been serving youth in Iredell County with afterschool and summer programs for more than 10 years. Their mission is to “enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We provide a safe place to learn and grow ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life enhancing programs, hope and opportunity.”

For additional information, visit the Iredell County Parks and Recreation website at www.iredellparksandrec.com or contact Michelle Hepler at 704-878-3103.