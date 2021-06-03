Safe Kids Iredell's Caroline Hager named Coordinator of the Year

The Safe Kids Iredell County Coordinator, Caroline Hager, was awarded the 2020 Coalition Coordinator of the Year Award during the annual Safe Kids NC Injury Prevention Conference this week.

Each year, Safe Kids NC recognizes one outstanding Safe Kids Coalition Coordinator who has gone above and beyond in their community. Hager does a fantastic job working alongside an extensive network of talented partners to accomplish this important injury prevention and lifesaving work.

Safe Kids Iredell County is a coalition sponsored by the Iredell County Health Department working to help families and communities keep kids safe from preventable injuries. Hager was instrumental in establishing Safe Kids Iredell, growing the coalition to include more than 30 members from various public health and safety roles. Accomplishments of Safe Kids Iredell County include, but are not limited to:

• Regularly conducting car seat inspections throughout the community and providing car seats to families in need.

• Sponsoring a cold weather drive — collecting 307 hats, 945 pairs of socks, 321 pairs of gloves, as well as jackets and blankets to give children in need during the cold winter months.