Safe Kids of Iredell collecting new cold weather children's items
top story

Safe Kids of Iredell collecting new cold weather children's items

Safe Kids Iredell County wants to make sure no children go cold this winter. Iredell’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting a holiday cold weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves and socks through Dec. 13. County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids give to children in need in the community this winter.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills. As the pandemic continues, the need for other essentials this fall and winter will be greater than ever before in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Cold Weather Drive will give to those in need. Everything we collect in the community will be distributed in the community in order help children stay safe and warm this winter. Donations can be made at the following locations:

  • Mooresville Police Department: 750 W. Iredell Ave., Mooresville
  • Troutman Town Hall: 400 N. Eastway Drive, Troutman
  • Iredell County Health Department: 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville
  • Iredell County Partnership for Young Children: 734 Salisbury Road, Statesville
  • Statesville Iredell County Public Library: 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville. 

More Information

About Safe Kids Iredell County

The Vision of Safe Kids Iredell County is to provide childhood injury prevention through community collaboration and education. We strive to reduce unintentional injuries and death in our county by working together to educate and advocate on behalf of all children from birth to age seventeen. If you have questions or would like to get involved, please contact Caroline Hager, Safe Kids Iredell County Coordinator at 704-7612491 or caroline.hager@co.iredell.nc.us

