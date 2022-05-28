Safety training offered by area chamber

The Lake Norman Chamber will be hosting “Learn Today, Live Tomorrow!”, an American Heart Association basic life support for health care providers training June 25 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 19900 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius location.

The course, which is taught for the person with formal medical training, teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in both in- and out-of-hospital settings. It will train participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilation, and provide early use of an AED and includes adult, child and infant rescue techniques.

The four-hour course, presented by Jaracz Swain, owner of Safety Net, is offered through the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce and Safety Net to all, both chamber members and nonmembers, at a discounted rate of $55. Preregistration is required as class size is limited to 16.

Upon completion of the class, individuals will receive a two-year certification through the American Heart Association in basic life support.

Preregister through the chamber office at 704-892-1922, www.lakenormanchamber.org or call 704-493-666. Learn more about Safety Net by visiting www.CPRSafetyNET.com.