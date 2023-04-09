A 22-year-old Salisbury man died in a crash that occurred Tuesday on Plaza Drive near Lansing Circle.

Ruben Walker died Saturday at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The Mooresville Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the crash, which occurred at 3:30 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and tractor-trailer, the MPD said in a news release.

The MPD said that excessive speed was the cause of the crash.

The motorcycle was traveling east on Plaza Drive at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped waiting to turn into the parking lot of a business, police said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS responded and provided medical care to Walker who was airlifted from the scene to CMC Main.

The crash closed a portion of Plaza Drive for the investigation.