Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Main St. Antiques

Earlier this month, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Mooresville’s Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery, and the pair took this opportunity to have their photo taken during their visit. The local antique mall is home to 480 vendors. “People like the adventure of shopping here and discovering new merchandise every time they come,” said owner Michal Bay. “We even get customers from other states.”

