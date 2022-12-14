Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Silly Chickens Lodge

On Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Claus returned for their annual visit to Mooresville’s Silly Chickens Lodge at 1307 Oakridge Farm Highway.

During their time there, they had about 60 visitors who dropped by to see them and share their Christmas wish lists as well as have their photo made with the special couple in the back area of the lodge, which was beautifully decorated for the occasion.

Helping Santa and Mrs. Claus as the children and their families arrived for their visits were members of the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman along with other friends who volunteered.

Those who came by for the visit were asked to donate a sheet set or a pillow, which were then donated to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The nonprofit organization, which has a Mooresville chapter, builds beds for children who don’t have one.

In asking for the donations, Karen and John Michaels, who own and run the local lodge, said they “hope that it may spark a conversation with the children and their parents as to why Santa needs these. It helps them realize that some kids are less fortunate.”

By the end of the day, they were able to collect about 70 sheet sets or pillows.

Just like the Claus couple, you, too, can check on having your own special event at the lodge by visiting the website at sillychickenslodge.com/host-your-event and filling out the provided form.