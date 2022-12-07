Santa visits Mooresville Police Department

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an early visit to Mooresville, dropping by the Mooresville Police Department to visit with children and their families.

On Dec. 3, around 300 children, plus parents and grandparents, attended the special event. The line wrapped around the lobby of the department and outside.

Santa and Mrs. Claus remained longer than anticipated so that all the children could get in and visit with them.

Before their time to chat with St. Nick and pose for photos, the families were treated to breakfast, and he stepped in to greet the first arrivals after which he went to his special chair where he and Mrs. Claus waited for the children to be called in for their visit.

After their time with Santa, the children were each given a present by the elves, who were on hand helping out on this particular day. Officers and police department employees participated and welcomed the guests while spending time with them.

It was a great event.