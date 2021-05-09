Sawyer celebrates student artists and displays artwork in Raleigh

Sen. Vickie Sawyer has changed the look in her Raleigh office as new pieces of artwork from the area grace her walls.

These newest selections come from Cornerstone Christian Academy, a K-12 private school with 221 students, located on Glover Street in Statesville. It was Renee Griffith, principal of the school, who reached out to see about getting the artwork exhibited because, as Sawyer noted, “she has obviously very talented young artists amongst her that wanted to celebrate their art in Raleigh.”

Sawyer, who represents the Senates 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, wanted to honor her grandmother, who was an artist, and decided to do so by showcasing the work of artists in her district. She began this in early 2019 and continues to highlight the work of the local art community.

“I haven’t had a lot of student art,” said Sawyer, “and this is very exciting to be able to celebrate these young artists, and hopefully they can come up and visit me there. That would be pretty cool.”

It was in fact a previous visit that members of the school made to Raleigh that prompted the idea of Cornerstone’s artwork being exhibited in Sawyer’s office.