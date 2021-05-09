 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sawyer celebrates student artists and displays artwork in Raleigh
0 comments

Sawyer celebrates student artists and displays artwork in Raleigh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
5-9 artwork

Sen. Vickie Sawyer displays artwork from Cornerstone Christian Academy which will be on display in her Raleigh office.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Sen. Vickie Sawyer has changed the look in her Raleigh office as new pieces of artwork from the area grace her walls.

These newest selections come from Cornerstone Christian Academy, a K-12 private school with 221 students, located on Glover Street in Statesville. It was Renee Griffith, principal of the school, who reached out to see about getting the artwork exhibited because, as Sawyer noted, “she has obviously very talented young artists amongst her that wanted to celebrate their art in Raleigh.”

Sawyer, who represents the Senates 34th district, which includes Iredell and Yadkin counties, wanted to honor her grandmother, who was an artist, and decided to do so by showcasing the work of artists in her district. She began this in early 2019 and continues to highlight the work of the local art community.

“I haven’t had a lot of student art,” said Sawyer, “and this is very exciting to be able to celebrate these young artists, and hopefully they can come up and visit me there. That would be pretty cool.”

It was in fact a previous visit that members of the school made to Raleigh that prompted the idea of Cornerstone’s artwork being exhibited in Sawyer’s office.

Last year, the school went to Raleigh to advocate for “what we call Opportunity Scholarship,” noted Sawyer. “It’s for those kids whose families make less than $75,000 a year. They can get up to $4,000 in tuition assistance. So public ed is not just fitting that child, they can go to this school and use the Opportunity Scholarship and then get a little assistance to go. So, they came up to advocate for that, and that’s where Renee came up with the idea of bringing up the artwork.”

Griffith shared that they “feel very honored students’ artwork from Cornerstone will be displayed at Sen. Sawyer’s office in Raleigh.”

The 10 pieces that were taken all placed in the top three in their particular category at a regional art competition held in March, noted Griffith. They are the work of the following students: Makenna Kletsch and Tracie Bryant, 12th grade; Sarah Connolly, 11th grade; and AnnDee Barker and Jackson Kletsch, ninth grade.

Sawyer shared that she is grateful that Griffith was steadfast in reaching out to her and that she in turn received this artwork “because it’s beautiful.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics