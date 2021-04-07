Saying thank you to first responders

On the morning of March 30, area first responders were invited to a drive-thru breakfast courtesy of Cadence Living Mooresville and Bayada.

Breakfast sandwiches and doughnuts, along with coffee, juice and water, were served to first responders from 7-9 a.m. at Cadence Living Mooresville on East Waterlynn Road. Following the event, any of the food that was left over was delivered to several police, EMS fire and rescue stations for those on duty to enjoy. Cadence Living residents went along to help deliver the leftovers to the first responders.

As various first responders drove through the parking lot at Cadence, they were greeted by members of the Cadence Living Mooresville team including Executive Director Tonya Johns; Director of Community Relations Megan Lilly; Lifestyle Director Lynn Welch and Resident Services Director Carly Burk; along with Program Manager with Bayada Charles Gregory.

Those who attended the event were thankful for the kind gesture as words of “thanks,” “this is nice’” and “really appreciate it’ were shared.

And in return, words of appreciation were expressed to each first responder who visited and thanked for what they do on a daily basis.