Lydia Scafidi doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t paint.

“As a child I was very good at art and I pursued it myself,” she said.

And the public will get a chance to see Scafidi’s work at FastFrame, 111-A Marketplace Ave., Mooresville, on April 29 from 1-4 p.m.

Born in Sicily, Scafidi came to the United States as a child. Her family settled in Connecticut, and it was during this time that Scafidi discovered a love of art. She said she started out drawing and, as time went on, she began painting. “I never went to school for art. I taught myself to get better,” she said.

Scafidi said she got into working with clay and creating sculptures as well.

After getting married and having three daughters, she took a break from painting for about 10 years, but her love of art eventually drew her back in and she began painting again.

“I have something in my heart for painting,” she said.

In addition to being a creative outlet, art was also therapeutic, Scafidi said.

Scafidi described her painting as instinctual. “I paint from the heart,” she said.

From street scenes to portraits to recreations of skylines, Scafidi said she likes to use color to bring life to her paintings. “If you know your colors and how to blend them, you will find what makes a painting,” she said.

Scafidi now lives in Mooresville and is looking forward to her first solo show in her adopted hometown.

The show came about because of one of her daughters. Her daughter checked into possibilities of showcasing her mother’s art in the area, and the show at FastFrame was booked. “My daughter asked me and I said, ‘sure.’ She wants to support me. I appreciate that she did this,” she said.

Scafidi said she was not surprised her daughter worked to showcase the art she has put together. “All of my daughters were always behind me,” she said.

She said she is excited to display her work and hopes the public will be just as supportive of her paintings as her daughters.

Hors D’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The public is invited to attend.