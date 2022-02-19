 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scenes from the Greater Metro Conference championship games
0 Comments
alert top story

Scenes from the Greater Metro Conference championship games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both the Lake Norman girls and boys teams took home the Greater Metro Conference championship Friday. The boys defeated West Cabarrus 57-53 and the girls won 44-39 over Hickory Ridge.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics