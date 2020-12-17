Schaefers honored with award, announce $1M commitment to Mitchell Foundation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Schaefer serves as a member of the Foundation’s board of directors. He joined the board in 2018, having previously served as an advisor to its Endowment for Excellence. “We are honored by this recognition and appreciate Mitchell Community College's commitment to helping people achieve their maximum potential," Mr. Schaefer said after the award announcement.

James D. Hogan, the college’s vice president for Advancement, praised the Schaefers’ planned gift commitment. “John and Terry will have a generational impact with their planned gift. They are leaders for our community in demonstrating how donors can create lasting, sustaining support through estate gifts and the like.”

Hogan noted the Schaefers are now members of the Grant & Mitchell Society, which honors donors who have documented a planned gift to the Foundation. The Grant & Mitchell Society is named in honor of Margaret Mitchell and Eliza Mitchell Grant, sisters whose leadership at the college in the late 19th century forever transformed the institution and led to the college being renamed in their honor.