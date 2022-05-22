Scholarships given to local high school seniors

Five local high school seniors were each presented a $5,000 one year scholarship from the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation.

Graduating seniors who live in the southern Iredell Exit 42 south jurisdiction and attend any high school or home school in southern Iredell were eligible to apply, thus enabling the foundation to give back to their former coverage area. The scholarships also encourage the recipient to be involved in public service.

Those receiving the scholarships are Katie Beaver, Ben Dyson, Parker Gamble, Luke Kennedy and Sophia Penna.

Beaver will be attending North Carolina State University in Raleigh with plans to become an attorney. Dyson’s future plans are to attend Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, and study computer science. Gamble is planning to attend Western Carolina University in Cullowhee and study nursing. Kennedy’s plans include attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and studying chemistry. Penna plans to attend Appalachian State University and study elementary education.

In addition to the scholarships, the Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation also donates to area nonprofits and supplies needs to others in the southern Iredell community. Frank Owens serves as the chairman of the foundation board, and Parish Moffitt is treasurer.