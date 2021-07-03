School board amends agreement with town for performing arts center usage

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met for its last meeting of the 2020-21 fiscal year Wednesday to complete any remaining business.
Among the actions taken at the district’s headquarters on North Main Street, the board unanimously approved an amended and restated interlocal agreement between the school district and the town of Mooresville for the joint use of the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center. MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal said the purpose of re-examining the agreement was to more efficiently work together to showcase the venue and attract more out-of-town guests.
The town contributed $2.5 million to the total cost of the performing arts center, according to the interlocal agreement. The venue was part of a countywide $131.5 million education bond package approved by voters in 2014 and was a combined effort of the school system, county and town. The 112,000 square-foot facility opened in early 2019 and, just one year later, shows and performances were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the interlocal agreement, the town would receive 60 percent and MGSD 40 percent of all venue rental profits after expenses, Royal said. “We do feel this is a kind of a win-win for both the town as well as Mooresville Graded,” Royal said.
Beginning July 1, reservations for the venue may be made online up to six months in advance, he said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a district boundary adjustment resolution. Although there are no MGSD students currently living in the few parcels of land in question off Shearers Road near Walking Horse Trail, the board agreed to release the properties from the MGSD jurisdiction and distribute the parcels to the Iredell-Statesville Schools. MGSD Board Attorney Kevin Donaldson said I-SS is prepared to accept the parcels.
Superintendent Stephen Mauney said the district wanted to release these parcels because school buses would have to go through Mecklenburg County and the I-SS district to pick up students to bring them to MGSD schools. That would not be economic or efficient, Mauney said. Any residents living in those parcels would be notified of the school district change, officials said.
In other business, the board approved an interim 2021-22 fiscal year budget and several budget amendment resolutions. Chief Financial Officer Angela Davis said since there is no budget resolution for the upcoming fiscal year yet, state law requires local districts to approve an interim budget to continue to do business.