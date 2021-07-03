School board amends agreement with town for performing arts center usage

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met for its last meeting of the 2020-21 fiscal year Wednesday to complete any remaining business.

Among the actions taken at the district’s headquarters on North Main Street, the board unanimously approved an amended and restated interlocal agreement between the school district and the town of Mooresville for the joint use of the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center. MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal said the purpose of re-examining the agreement was to more efficiently work together to showcase the venue and attract more out-of-town guests.

The town contributed $2.5 million to the total cost of the performing arts center, according to the interlocal agreement. The venue was part of a countywide $131.5 million education bond package approved by voters in 2014 and was a combined effort of the school system, county and town. The 112,000 square-foot facility opened in early 2019 and, just one year later, shows and performances were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the interlocal agreement, the town would receive 60 percent and MGSD 40 percent of all venue rental profits after expenses, Royal said. “We do feel this is a kind of a win-win for both the town as well as Mooresville Graded,” Royal said.