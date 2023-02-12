The following meals will be served in all schools Feb. 20-24.

Mooresville schools

Monday

Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, cinnamon toasters, graham crackers, fruit punch, raisins.

Lunch – Hamburger, cheeseburger, Wild Mike’s Cheese Pocket, potato tots, baked beans, peaches; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers wrap; EMIS also has grilled chicken wrap; MHS Devil Blvd. location every day has: Pizza Hut cheese and pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, carrots with Ranch dip, potato tots, black bean and corn salad, garden salad, fruit; MHS Magnolia Street location every day has: grilled chicken salad, chicken Caesar salad, chicken tender salad, buffalo chicken salad, veggie lovers entrée salad, buffalo chicken wrap, grilled chicken wrap, chicken Caesar wrap, chicken tender wrap, veggie lovers wrap, carrots with Ranch dip, black bean and corn salad, garden salad, fruit.

Tuesday

Breakfast – Pancake sausage stick, strawberry breakfast pastry, mozzarella string cheese, apple juice, mixed berry cup.

Lunch – Soft shell taco, calzone with pepperoni and cheese, black beans, green peas, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers wrap; EMIS and Rocky River also have chicken tender wrap.

Wednesday

Breakfast – Banana bread, strawberry yogurt, strawberry banana yogurt, granola, orange juice, peach cup.

Lunch – Popcorn chicken dunkers, fish nuggets, hushpuppies, coleslaw, corn, berry applesauce; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS and Rocky River also have turkey and cheese salad with crackers.

Thursday

Breakfast – Sausage biscuit, chocolate chip muffin, grape juice, applesauce.

Lunch – Cheese dippers, Thai chicken, steamed brown rice, garden salad, steamed mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS and Rocky River also have grilled chicken salad with crackers.

Friday

Breakfast – Mini blueberry pancakes, string cheese, Goldfish colors crackers, apple juice, orange.

Lunch – Baked Ziti, garlic roll, cheese pizza, green peas, carrots with Ranch dip, sliced strawberries and whipped topping; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS and Rocky River also have chicken tender salad with crackers.

Iredell-Statesville and NB Mills Year Round schools

Monday

Breakfast – French toast sticks, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Hamburger, roasted chicken with roll, sweet potato crinkles, green beans, applesauce.

Tuesday

Breakfast – Super donut, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Spaghetti with breadstick, pizza dipping sticks, garden salad, corn, pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Breakfast – Pancake wrap, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Early release day. Manager’s choice.

Thursday

Breakfast – Glazed cinnamon roll, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Hot dog with toppings, turkey and cheese sandwich, deli roasters, broccoli with cheese, banana pudding.

Friday

Breakfast – Chicken biscuit, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Pepperoni pizza, fish nuggets with roll, tater tots, tomatoes and dip, assorted fruit juice.