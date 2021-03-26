School renovations may be in jeopardy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Mauney recommended the board focus on two possible solutions: approve the $19.2 million bid with the condition the district would find a financing solution to cover the shortfall or approve a reduced scope bid with elements of the original projects eliminated. That could mean eliminating one or both “gymnatoriums” or reducing the scope of the kitchen renovations, Mauney said.

Board members unanimously decided in a 5-0 vote to conditionally accept the $19.2 million bid pending the ability of the district to gather additional affordable funding to cover the difference. Mauney and district officials have spoken with Iredell County officials for guidance as well as communicating with the Local Government Commission to possibly borrow more money.

"I’m optimistic that we will be able to find some additional funds,” said Mauney.

Greg Cave, Performance Services business development manager, said the company tried to anticipate rising costs associated with the pandemic.

“We thought we were covering ourselves, but as anything and everything that we’re dealing with in this world right now, COVID has really hurt the school systems,” Cave said. “It’s hurt businesses, it’s hurt everybody out there, and we’re starting to see that now in our supply chain.”