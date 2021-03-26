School renovations may be in jeopardy

Renovation projects at two Mooresville Graded School District elementary schools may be in jeopardy after construction bids came back $3.2 million higher than initially forecast due to COVID-19-related global production price increases and supply chain issues.
The MGSD had planned to spend $16 million for new HVAC systems, kitchen and cafeteria renovations and the addition of a 12,500-square-foot combination gymnasium and auditorium at both Park View and South Elementary schools.
But, bids for the project came back 20 percent higher than expected to Performance Services, the Indianapolis-based design-builder hired to head the projects.
Without new financing to fund the now $19.2 million project, the MGSD could be forced to reduce the scope of the project, officials said during a virtual Board of Education meeting March 24.
“We do not have $19.2 million that we can borrow at this point or supplement with local funds or something like that to be able to proceed at this point,” said Superintendent Stephen Mauney. “We are trying to keep all our options open.”
To fund the planned $16 million renovations at the schools, MGSD received approval through the Local Government Commission, a division of the N.C. State Treasurer, for a private loan, said MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae Sump-McLean.
On Wednesday, Mauney recommended the board focus on two possible solutions: approve the $19.2 million bid with the condition the district would find a financing solution to cover the shortfall or approve a reduced scope bid with elements of the original projects eliminated. That could mean eliminating one or both “gymnatoriums” or reducing the scope of the kitchen renovations, Mauney said.
Board members unanimously decided in a 5-0 vote to conditionally accept the $19.2 million bid pending the ability of the district to gather additional affordable funding to cover the difference. Mauney and district officials have spoken with Iredell County officials for guidance as well as communicating with the Local Government Commission to possibly borrow more money.
"I’m optimistic that we will be able to find some additional funds,” said Mauney.
Greg Cave, Performance Services business development manager, said the company tried to anticipate rising costs associated with the pandemic.
“We thought we were covering ourselves, but as anything and everything that we’re dealing with in this world right now, COVID has really hurt the school systems,” Cave said. “It’s hurt businesses, it’s hurt everybody out there, and we’re starting to see that now in our supply chain.”
Raw products like structural steel have increased 100 percent compared to this time last year, said Steve Bluhm, Performance Services national operations team leader. “As the worldwide market recovers from COVID, it’s really starting to eat into the availability of materials.”
Even in the last 90 days, prices have gone up drastically, said Bluhm. Since the team last looked at the project budget in November, Mooresville’s tight labor market coupled with escalation in prices on producer’s side “vastly exceeded what we had anticipated,” Bluhm said.
The delays have caused the project’s completion date to be pushed back from February 2022 to early May 2022, Bluhm said.