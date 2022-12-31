Scott Hollifield: Revisiting the dog-and-crayon situation

Note: Please enjoy one more helping of holiday leftovers. This lightly edited column first appeared in 2013. I am happy to report the pooch is still on the planet bringing joy and goodwill to all, except for cats.

My dog ate crayons.

Spoiler alert: This story has a happy, colorful ending — literally.

The pooch was burrowed under her blanket, munching on something that did not sound like a dog biscuit. It was a unique snapping, a sound that took me back decades to elementary school when I broke every crayon in my pack after being chastised for coloring outside the lines by a teacher who did not appreciate impressionism.

I pulled back the blanket and saw the dog gnawing furiously on a crayon — cadet blue — with another — maroon — partially consumed nearby.

“What is the meaning of this?” I would have said if I had been in a 1940s movie instead of real life. In real life, I unleased a tirade of four-letter words because I knew this was “a situation.”

“A situation” requires me to stop doing whatever I am doing, usually something I enjoy, and initiate a three-step process: (1) action; (2) blame; and (3) worry. I don’t like situations.

ACTION.I snatched the crayons from the dog and admonished her.

“Don’t eat crayons,” I said, which she interpreted as, “Blah, blah, blah.”

I found the box from which the crayons had strayed, hoping to locate “what to do if your dog eats crayons” on the label. Instead, I learned “all Crayola art materials are nontoxic” and meet “performance standard ANSI Z356.1,” which I assume is a very high performance standard in the crayon industry.

The Crayola website offered a little more information, promising they contain “no known toxic substances in sufficient quantities to be harmful to the human body ….”

But what about the canine body?

More internet scouring led me to the conclusion that dogs eating crayons was fairly common and, depending on what information one chose to believe, the dog would either be fine or burst into flames.

BLAME.I knew I didn’t leave crayons out for the dog to consume and I was fairly certain the dog did not purchase crayons for her own consumption, so that left only two suspects: A kid with a documented history of art projects and a woman who just happened to be a children’s librarian with easy access to crayons.

I confronted them.

“The dog ate crayons that one of you left out and will now likely burst into flames, according to some guy on the internet. I hope you can live with yourselves.”

WORRY.The vet’s office was closed and I didn’t want to bother them with what would probably be an unnecessary after-hours call. I decided to keep an eye on the pooch and watch for odd behavior.

Cue the worry.

Was that the right decision? What if the waxy texture and paper caused a dangerous blockage leading to an explosion? What if the performance standard of the crayons wasn’t high enough and the dog goes mad and kills us all in our sleep? What if an asteroid hits our planet? What if I do little more with my life than write about dogs eating crayons and repeat it years later during the holiday season?

Once the worries start, it’s hard to turn them off.

The dog remained bright-eyed and perky. She slept through the night as usual without bursting into flames. That morning, she hit the ground running for her walk and she did her business as she always does.

As I said, this story has a happy, colorful ending. I saw it. It was cadet blue with a shade of maroon.