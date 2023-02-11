I love a good balloon story.

Whether it’s a crashed military balloon in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 that fueled the imaginations of UFO believers for decades, a champagne-soaked hot-air flight over the Alps in the 1956 movie version of Jules Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days” or the Balloon Boy hoax of 2009 that had the world mistakenly believing a 6-year-old kid soared into the wild blue yonder, balloon stories rarely fail to entertain.

Well, rarely fail to entertain me. Others, I’ve learned, aren’t as captivated by balloon stories.

The latest one to thrill me was the Chinese spy balloon’s trip across the United States, a journey that quite possibly took it directly over my house on its way to meet its doom near Myrtle Beach.

Most days, for eight to 10 hours while I toil at my newspapering job, the background noise is cable TV news. I can keep up with national and international goings on while also learning where I can turn if I have a structured settlement and I need cash now.

Cable news picked up the Chinese spy balloon adrift over the U.S. during the week. Various talking heads — military experts, geopolitical nerds, balloon enthusiasts — all Zoomed in with their impressive bookcases full of learned tomes in the background to yap about what it all meant.

Being balloon news, I began to follow it closely.

I messaged my darling companion who has a job where cable news is not playing in the background eight to 10 hours a day.

“Are you keeping up with the Chinese spy balloon?”

“No,” she messaged back.

“When you get home this evening, I will tell you all about it. I think with a 90-minute briefing, I can bring you up to speed on the geopolitical ramifications. Also, I know exactly where to go if we get a structured settlement and we need cash now.”

“No,” she messaged back.

By Friday, cable news was full-blown Chinese spy balloon. They’ve got a lot of airtime to fill and they were filling it with all balloon, all the time.

To amuse my news junkie friends, I shared a photo of two characters sipping champagne in the basket of a balloon with the caption “I got a good photo of the balloon when it flew over the house.”

That got a few laughing-face emojis and probably some questions like, “Doesn’t he have anything better to do?”

I went to bed that night with the balloon drifting somewhere in the middle of the country. I woke up the next morning with it gathering intelligence above my house (there’s not a lot here, to be honest.)

Whether by jet stream or remote operator, the Chinese spy balloon had fast-tracked across the nation. People all around me were posting actual photos of the balloon in western North Carolina.

I turned on cable news and saw live footage of the balloon from Charlotte, around 90 miles to the east where my daughter lives. I quickly called her.

“Hurry! Go outside and look for the balloon,” I stammered.

“What balloon?” she said.

“The Chinese spy balloon is above your house.”

“I have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. Are you OK?”

Not a news junkie, that one.

The Chinese spy balloon continued east to the wild and wooly resort town of Myrtle Beach, where it was shot down. I know what that’s like. When I was a young single man, I spent plenty of time in Myrtle Beach and grew quite accustomed to being shot down.

The Chinese spy balloon is no more. The news cycle has moved on. But I know somewhere out there, a new balloon story awaits, and I am looking forward to all the hot air.