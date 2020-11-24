 Skip to main content
Scout troops collect 3,555 pounds of food for FeedNC
Scout troops collect 3,555 pounds of food for FeedNC

The Cub Scouts from Pack #173 and Boy Scouts from Troop #173 in Mt. Mourne participated in the annual National Scouting for Food drive last week. All the food collected was donated to the FeedNC in Mooresville.

The Scouts placed door hangers at houses in the area the week before asking for donations and then went back to collect later. Three pickup truck loads of food totaling 3,555 pounds was collected.

The Pack and Troop are chartered by Centre Presbyterian and Fair View United Methodist Churches in Mt. Mourne.

