Scouts from Mooresville's Troop 166 spend weekend learning about wildlife management

When you are a Boy Scout, working on merit badges is an important way to learn about different activities and possible career paths.

Boy Scouts from Troop 166, located at First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville, have been working on both the fishing merit badge and the fish and wildlife management merit badge.

What better way to learn about fishing and wildlife management than on the Carolina coast. Fifteen youth Scouts and eight adult Scout leaders spent the past weekend at the Cherry Grove, South Carolina, Pier fishing and learning how game wardens manage the wildlife populations, enforce wildlife regulations and work to preserve the wildlife populations.

If you are interested in scouting, Troop 166 (boys age 11-18) and Troop 1166 (girls age 11-18) meet on Monday nights at First Presbyterian Church at 7. Pack 166 (boys and girls 7-11) meets Tuesday evenings.