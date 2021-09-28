Scouts provide opportunity to learn local history

The trio said by doing this project they hoped that others would, as Sophie said, “learn more about the history behind the places” and as Reagan added her hope “that people get more interested in their town because Mooresville’s a cool place.”

Not only do they want others to learn from their project, they said that when it was all completed, they had themselves learned from the experience.

“I learned a lot about communicating with others, like emailing and getting together with people, things like that,” said Sophie.

Reagan said she had “learned a lot about the buildings because I knew Mooresville had a history, I just didn’t know what it was.”

Not having been born in Mooresville or North Carolina, Elizabeth shared that she had “no idea about the town, so basically coming into the project I just knew it was an old town and some of the history, just basic stuff. So researching the project I learned a lot more about the history and how these buildings got here and why these buildings are gone now.”

Kevin Baum noted that he thought by having the signs up, “with this museum being one of the stops, it should encourage a lot more people to come to the museum.”