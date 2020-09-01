Scrimmage signs point to possible starting spot for local product

Not bad, for starters.
A Mooresville product was among the ones filling a first-team position when the Charlotte 49ers football team engaged in its most recent as well as one of its final pre-season scrimmages in preparation for the fast-approaching opening of the regular-season schedule later this month.
Former Mooresville High School standout defensive player Matt Martinez was one of the two starting defensive backfield safeties when the 49ers took to their on-campus Richardson Stadium site for action held without fans in attendance.
Martinez, 6-foot-2 and checking in a 199 pounds, is classified on the official Charlotte roster as a redshirt sophomore. He accepted his college football scholarship to the program in December of 2017 as part of the organization’s seventh recruiting class.
Based on his presence among the starters for the scrimmage, he may well be in line to make his second career first-team appearance during the regular season when the 49ers kick off the season Sept. 12 at Appalachian State University.
Martinez was one of two first-team safeties to take the field for the controlled affair’s competition conducted despite disagreeable weather conditions. It was the third scrimmage scheduled by the team during the course of the current preseason preparation phase.
Martinez has made his presence felt since stepping foot on program grounds. He participated in four games as a true freshman during the 2018 season that also preserved his red-shirt status. He appeared in each of that campaign’s first four games.
Last season, he made 13 appearances that came complete with his first career start at the free safety position. He also saw some on-field time as a member of select special teams as well.
He was privy to the first-ever winning season posted by Charlotte during the existence of the football program, a feat that was also rewarded with a first-time postseason bowl game experience.
Martinez, a business major, arrived at Charlotte following a high school career as a three-year starter and two-time selection as an all-conference performer. He was a Blue Devils team captain who averaged more than seven tackles and four pass breakups as a senior. He closed out his time at Mooresville with four career interceptions.
Charlotte is slated to make its season debut when visiting Appalachian State on Sept. 12. The 49ers make their home debut in a game slated to also be televised via the ESPN Network against Georgia State on Sept. 26. Five additional matchups opposite fellow Conference USA foes will also be aired via various TV networks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.