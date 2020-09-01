Scrimmage signs point to possible starting spot for local product

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not bad, for starters.

A Mooresville product was among the ones filling a first-team position when the Charlotte 49ers football team engaged in its most recent as well as one of its final pre-season scrimmages in preparation for the fast-approaching opening of the regular-season schedule later this month.

Former Mooresville High School standout defensive player Matt Martinez was one of the two starting defensive backfield safeties when the 49ers took to their on-campus Richardson Stadium site for action held without fans in attendance.

Martinez, 6-foot-2 and checking in a 199 pounds, is classified on the official Charlotte roster as a redshirt sophomore. He accepted his college football scholarship to the program in December of 2017 as part of the organization’s seventh recruiting class.

Based on his presence among the starters for the scrimmage, he may well be in line to make his second career first-team appearance during the regular season when the 49ers kick off the season Sept. 12 at Appalachian State University.