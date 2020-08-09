Search underway for man missing since Friday

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for for Curtis Allen Wuellner, 50, who lives on Laurel Cove Road, Statesville.
Wuellner was last seen by family members Friday evening at his home. When family members woke up on Saturday morning, Curtis was not in the residence. Family members thought he was at their dock.
Later on Saturday, when Curtis did not come home, family members started to look for him and call neighbors to see if they had seen him. The sheriff’s office was notified about a missing person, and patrol deputies and detectives responded to the location.
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol units, along with several area volunteer fire departments lake units started a search on Lake Norman, in and around the Laurel Cove area. The search was called off for the night on Saturday, and began again early on Sunday morning.
Wuellner has diabetes and may be in need of medication. If anyone has seen Wuellner, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or call 911. Curtis has been entered in databases as a missing person.
