Search underway in Mooresville for Randolph County homicide suspect

The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a homicide after a vehicle used by the man was found near Edgemoor Park Saturday morning.

The suspect, Brian Cody King, is being sought by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office for a homicide, authorities said.

A stolen vehicle, believed to have been used by King, was found in Edgemoor Park, prompting a manhunt by personnel from the MPD, Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Mooresville Fire-Rescue. Canine units and drones are being used in the search.

Due to King’s unknown mode of travel without the stolen vehicle, police are asking for the public’s help and expanding the area of the search. If you see anyone matching the image, please contact Mooresville Police, or call 911. King has no known ties to Mooresville.