Second girls' leadership workshop was a success

The second annual Girls’ Leadership Workshop was held for ages 12-17 at the Winnie Hooper Center on South Sherrill Street.

The 24 participants gathered at the center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-28 to hear from a number of speakers sharing on a variety of topics, and they concluded with a field trip to the bowling alley July 29.

Monday focused on Women Can Do IT (information/technology) and Navigating Decisions. Speakers were Amber Kozlowski with the town of Mooresville, educator Shirley Johnson, and Joawnna Cortez, a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill. Both Johnson and Cortez are Winnie Hooper Center alumni and continue to serve as volunteers at the center when possible.

The theme on Tuesday was Know Yourself/Positive Relationships featuring speakers Tracy Willis with the Mooresville schools and Tina Bolar, who serves with the African American Caucus of Iredell County.

Developing a Mindset/Teen Dating Violence were the topics for Wednesday as Tracy Alston, a mental fitness consultant and founder of CEO Mentality, and Lori Carlson, community resource officer with the Mooresville Police Department, were on hand to address these subjects.

Thursday’s focus was on leadership and fitness with Kimberly Wasson, with Angel Wings Afterschool and Amy Brandon with the Lake Norman Tennis Foundation, speaking.

Barbara Johnson, parks and recreation supervisor, shared that this year they really wanted to capture a cross section of women who are trailblazers in both the private and public sectors.

“We wanted the sessions to be very interactive,” Johnson noted. And she stressed that the speakers were fabulous. “All of these women were rock stars.”

Johnson said she was super excited about the week as well as emotional watching those speakers who had been students themselves at the center as they have grown into leaders sharing with the girls.

The number of participants exceeded what the center had initially anticipated.

“There was lots of interest,” Johnson said.

And while the girls came in not knowing one another, they will be leaving as friends as she said the “group really bonded” and the field trip would serve as one more opportunity for them to get to spend time together.

Another workshop is anticipated to be held in 2023.