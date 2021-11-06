Second half comeback falls short for Mooresville

CHARLOTTE — In the playoffs, teams can ill-afford to put themselves in bad situations like the one that Mooresville found themselves in after 24 minutes of football on Friday night. Coming back from down 28-0 at halftime is a near-impossible task and the Blue Devils found that out the hard way.

While Mooresville made a valiant comeback attempt in the second half, coming back within 14 points early in the fourth quarter, a 26-point second half was not enough to dig the 21-seed Blue Devils (6-5) out of the hole they found themselves in and they fell to 12-seed Myers Park (8-3) 44-26 in the first round of the 4A West playoffs.

“Our kids have great character. They’re a very resilient bunch,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “There was no doubt in my mind how much fight they had in them and they showed that in the second half.”

The Blue Devils needed that fight in the second half because the Mustangs came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and Mooresville simply couldn’t keep up. After Myers Park forced a turnover on downs on Mooresville’s first possession, they marched down the field in eight plays to take a 6-0 lead.

Mooresville fumbled the ball back to the Mustangs on the ensuing kickoff and the score was 14-0 Myers Park just three plays later.