Second half comeback falls short for Mooresville

CHARLOTTE — In the playoffs, teams can ill-afford to put themselves in bad situations like the one that Mooresville found themselves in after 24 minutes of football on Friday night. Coming back from down 28-0 at halftime is a near-impossible task and the Blue Devils found that out the hard way.
While Mooresville made a valiant comeback attempt in the second half, coming back within 14 points early in the fourth quarter, a 26-point second half was not enough to dig the 21-seed Blue Devils (6-5) out of the hole they found themselves in and they fell to 12-seed Myers Park (8-3) 44-26 in the first round of the 4A West playoffs.
“Our kids have great character. They’re a very resilient bunch,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “There was no doubt in my mind how much fight they had in them and they showed that in the second half.”
The Blue Devils needed that fight in the second half because the Mustangs came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and Mooresville simply couldn’t keep up. After Myers Park forced a turnover on downs on Mooresville’s first possession, they marched down the field in eight plays to take a 6-0 lead.
Mooresville fumbled the ball back to the Mustangs on the ensuing kickoff and the score was 14-0 Myers Park just three plays later.
The Mustangs would go on to score on each of their first four possessions in the game to race out to a 28-0 lead.
“That’s a really good football team over there,” Nixon said. “They came out ready to play and they jumped on us early.”
While Myers Park was racking up the points, the Blue Devil offense was stuck in neutral. In the first half, Mooresville managed just 65 yards of offense despite running 32 plays and holding the ball for nearly 15 minutes. Quarterback Sebastian Brown completed two of his six passes but lost six yards on those completions.
Out of halftime, however, the Blue Devils looked like a completely different team.
After recovering a surprise onside kick to start the third quarter, they would need just four plays to find the end zone, beginning a stretch of four consecutive possessions that Mooresville would score touchdowns.
Brown bounced back from his first-half struggles, throwing for 175 yards and three touchdowns in his final two quarters as a Blue Devil. He finished 12-of-22 for 169 yards in the game.
His top pass catchers throughout the latter half of the season came through for him in the second half as well. Kaden Pigeon hauled in five passes for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Davyn Reid racked up 77 yards and a touchdown of his own on his five receptions.
Even though Mooresville struggled to get much of anything going in the run game, Jawarn Howell still turned in a nice performance, carrying the ball 22 times for 86 yards and a score.
Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, their defense just couldn’t solve Myers Park for the entire game. All but two of the Mustangs’ drives on the night ended in points and those included a missed 37-yard field goal and a punt just before the end of the first half.
Mustang quarterback Lucas Lenhoff lit the Blue Devils secondary up throughout the game, tossing for 304 yards and five touchdowns while completing 17-of-23 passes. In total, a Mooresville defense that had been a strength in the stretch run of the regular season gave up 386 yards of offense and 8.39 yards per play.
“Myers Park is just a tough team to stop,” Nixon said.
While the Blue Devils’ season may have ended with a thud, their head coach remained proud of how his team fought back from a 2-4 start to finish second in the Greater Metro Conference.
“I’m just really proud. Tonight doesn’t overshadow how proud the coaches are of these guys for the character they showed,” Nixon said. “This group of seniors did a great job leading us, I’m just proud of what they did for us.”
Myers Park will advance to face Glenn next Friday night.