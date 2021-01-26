 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Secret peeping charge filed against Mooresville man
View Comments

Secret peeping charge filed against Mooresville man

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A Mooresville man was arrested after authorities said they investigated a report of a camera in the bathroom of his residence.

Andrew Linn Vanwert, 30, of Statesville Highway, was charged with felony secret peeping and a magistrate set bond at $10,000. Vanwert was also charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed Jan. 13 and was assigned to Detective Jena Wabel of the Special Victims Unit.

Wabel, after meeting the reporting person, obtained a search warrant for the camera and, after reviewing the contents of the SD card, also obtained a search warrant for Vanwert’s home.

Campbell said multiple items of evidence were gathered and a warrant for Vanwert’s arrest was obtained.

Campbell said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Vanwert’s criminal history includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

image002.jpg

Vanwert
View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics