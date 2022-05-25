See art in the heart of Banner Elk at four shows

Four times this summer, Art on the Greene will bring original artwork in a variety of media to the green at the Historic Banner Elk School.

Located in the center of this small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the shows create an idyllic setting for meeting artists, admiring their work and shopping for handmade pieces.

The two-day shows take place on the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 28-29; July Fourth weekend, July 2-3; the first weekend of August, Aug. 6-7; and Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4.

“The arts are important to the town of Banner Elk, and Art on the Greene is one way we celebrate them,” Nancy Owen, Banner Elk’s tourism director, says. “We’re in such a beautiful spot in the mountains; the scenery and aesthetics are very fitting for an event like this.”

More than 50 artists are scheduled to participate in every show. Each installment of Art on the Greene has a unique lineup, including artists from the surrounding High Country, as well those from throughout the Southeast and beyond. While some exhibitors make repeat appearances, visitors are sure to meet different artists if they attend multiple shows.

A juried selection process ensures all artwork is original and high-quality. The roster regularly includes painters, metalsmiths, glassblowers, potters, photographers, wood carvers and turners, jewelry makers and textile artists.

Attendees also enjoy strolling to brick-and-mortar shops, galleries, restaurants and tasting rooms in downtown Banner Elk.

“The shows bring people into town or give them something extra to do when they’re here for a long weekend,” Owen says. “Then they can check out the restaurants and other downtown offerings, so it’s a win-win all around.”

Art on the Greene proceeds support the Historic Banner Elk School. Built in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration project, the stone structure is now an arts hub, housing Banner Elk Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater and a community book exchange.

Hours for Art on the Greene are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For details and lodging options, go to bannerelk.com or call 828-898-5398.