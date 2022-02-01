 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seeing through the smoke: Thermal Imaging Cameras improve safety and speed
Seeing through the smoke: Thermal Imaging Cameras improve safety and speed

Mooresville Fire-Rescue recently purchased 30 personal Thermal Imaging Cameras (TICS), an investment that will help firefighters quickly locate victims and exit a scene safely.

A fire department committee researched several different manufacturers and participated in live fire-training scenarios to test different cameras. The extensive research resulted in the selection of the FLIR K1 camera, a smaller version of the FLIR K55 that MFR currently carries. Adding a personal TIC for every riding position on a call can potentially save lives and protect property by increasing two crucial components in an emergency: speed and safety.

The FLIR K1 gives firefighters a complete view of the fire scene through smoke or in total darkness, for additional situational awareness. Some of the advantages of this new equipment includes quickly locating victims and hot spots; assisting firefighters in finding their way out in zero visibility conditions (reducing mayday calls); and conducting overhaul to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

The compact personal Thermal Imaging Camera can be used at any fire, accident, search and rescue scene, industrial settings, and land searches.

“The safety of our firefighters and residents is very important to this department,” said Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton. “With the addition of this equipment, we have a better opportunity to protect the lives of the community we serve.”

