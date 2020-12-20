SEEKING INPUT: Mooresville Parks & Recreation getting ideas for skate park improvements

Mooresville’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from the community on the future development of the town’s skate park during a virtual meeting Dec. 29.
The town has hired consultants Team Pain Skate Parks and CLH Design to enhance the skate park’s offerings, “bring it up to modern-day standards” and update the park’s master plan, said Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy.
Florida-based Team Pain Skate Parks “is a company that has designed skate parks around the world for more than 30 years and has an outstanding reputation with the skating community,” said Reidy.
The Mooresville Skate Park, an approximate 16,000 square-foot fenced concrete pad with rails, boxes, ledges and used, prefabricated metal ramps, opened in 2008 on West Iredell Avenue next to the Mooresville Police Department. The recession of the late 2000s soon hit and the town never completed the park’s planned phase two with concrete bowls and an urban street course.
Since then, the park’s equipment has reached the end of its lifespans. After the skate park was temporarily closed again for repairs in March 2019, town leaders began to re-examine the possibility of updating the park.
The town included in its fiscal year 2021 budget a total of $70,000 in funding to hire skate and design consultants to re-design the skate park in an updated master plan. “This project will allow us to do a couple of things, including looking at the current layout of the park and seeing what we might be able to change to refresh it, and taking another look at the master plan to update it and make it contemporary for today’smskaters,” said Reidy.
The virtual meeting on Dec. 29 will be held at 6 p.m. and feature Team Pain and the Parks and Recreation Department. The meeting will allow attendees to give feedback on park elements currently in place as well as what they would like to see at the skate park. A question and answer session will follow, Reidy said. A web site with ideas for the skate park and space for comments will be made available after the meeting, Reidy said. “If they can’t make the meeting, they still get an opportunity to contribute for about two weeks afterwards,” Reidy said.
Team Pain will take the input gathered from the meeting and draw up a revised master plan, Reidy said. The Parks and Recreation Department will present the proposal to the Mooresville Board of Commissioners who will decide if and how much funding to give the project in the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, Reidy said.
The endeavor could be an expensive one and a lengthy one to complete.
In 2008, the town spent $436,349 in bond monies on contracting, construction and advertising costs of the skate park’s phase one plus $28,500 for Seattle-based skateboarding consulting firm Grindline Skateparks, Inc. to design the park’s phase two project - an urban street course with two concrete bowls. Grindline’s phase two proposal was estimated to cost approximately $400,000 but the town never proceeded, town records indicated.
