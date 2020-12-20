SEEKING INPUT: Mooresville Parks & Recreation getting ideas for skate park improvements

Mooresville’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from the community on the future development of the town’s skate park during a virtual meeting Dec. 29.

The town has hired consultants Team Pain Skate Parks and CLH Design to enhance the skate park’s offerings, “bring it up to modern-day standards” and update the park’s master plan, said Parks and Recreation Director Pam Reidy.

Florida-based Team Pain Skate Parks “is a company that has designed skate parks around the world for more than 30 years and has an outstanding reputation with the skating community,” said Reidy.

The Mooresville Skate Park, an approximate 16,000 square-foot fenced concrete pad with rails, boxes, ledges and used, prefabricated metal ramps, opened in 2008 on West Iredell Avenue next to the Mooresville Police Department. The recession of the late 2000s soon hit and the town never completed the park’s planned phase two with concrete bowls and an urban street course.

Since then, the park’s equipment has reached the end of its lifespans. After the skate park was temporarily closed again for repairs in March 2019, town leaders began to re-examine the possibility of updating the park.