Senior citizens appreciation day set

The Mooresville Chapter Las Amigas will be sponsoring its Senior Citizens Appreciation Day event Nov. 20 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. with a drive-thru meal give away.

This will be the third meal give away event, and it will be held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., in the lower parking lot off Church Street. Senior citizens age 62 and older are invited to attend and receive the meal.

While the meal is free, registration is required by Nov. 17. Register by calling 704-534-1054 or emailing blspaulding@msn.com.

Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the chapter, noted that the drive-thru event would be in lieu of the annual Thanksgiving Day in-person meal. She shared in an email that “the past two events have been very successful, and the seniors really appreciated the meal.”