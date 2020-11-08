Senior citizens’ appreciation drive-thru set

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas usually sponsors its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the senior citizens in the community.

The chapter has held this event for more than 35 years; however, due to the pandemic, it will not be able to sponsor the dinner this year, but has decided to hold a senior citizen appreciation drive-thru.

All seniors, ages 62 and older, are invited to attend and must register for the event. Seniors may register by calling 704-534-1054 or email blspaulding@msn.com by Nov. 18. The drive-thru will be held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. Those attending are asked to enter at the lower level entrance off Church Street.

Chapter members will meet the seniors at their car with gifts of love and appreciation as a “heartfelt way to honor the elderly and show our love and respect for them,” said chapter member Beatrice Spaulding.