Senior project provides opportunity to thank law enforcement

Community, conversation and coffee with cops were all a part of Bryce Whinnery’s senior project as he provided a Coffee and Cops event at Pine Lake Preparatory.

Whinnery shared that the idea for this project came about for a class called Senior Seminar in which “you have to come up with a project that somehow impacts the community in some way. So I decided since I want to go into criminal justice in college, I decided cops and coffee would work really well.”

It was last summer as he was taking Central Piedmont Community College classes, an introduction to criminal justice in particular, he noted, that he discovered he really liked it. So, he said, “that’s what I’m going to want to do. I really enjoyed it.”

Liking how open the criminal justice field is, Whinnery said he feels like he “would lean more toward law enforcement, but he could also see himself going toward the courtroom or something like that as well.” He will be starting his college career next year as he enrolls at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Preparation for this project began in mid-January, he said, as he first had to come up with ideas and, once the coffee and cops idea was established, he had about a month and half to get it fully set up and get everything ready.

Whinnery shared that both the coffee and doughnuts were donated and invitations were sent out to the various police departments including Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville, Davidson and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. He noted that he also had to make sure to ask the classes and request the school to send out the information.

Both elementary and high school students at Pine Lake were invited to attend the event, where they had the opportunity to meet and chat with the law enforcement officers, and “the officers can just hang out and talk,” Whinnery said. “It’s a way to get the community to understand law enforcement as well.”

On the morning of March 16, his project moved beyond the planning stages into implementing all those plans and seeing it come to fruition as the officers sat at the various tables with students surrounding them, and enjoying the time of conversation and refreshments together. The elementary students took the opportunity to share their homemade cards with the officers, which, as Whinnery said, were made “to say thank you for protecting and serving.”

In addition to the students thanking the officers for all that they do, the officers likewise were appreciative for the day and thanked Whinnery for his efforts in providing this event for them.

That appreciation was expressed as officers individually thanked him for the event as well as during a special presentation made by Dave Harding, crime prevention and outreach officer with the Mooresville Police Department, and Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani.

Harding expressed thanks both to the school and “especially Bryce, for inviting us here. It’s hard to put into words how much that means to all the officers. I can’t tell you how much this means, especially in light of everything that’s going on now, so we got together and wanted to give you a little token of our appreciation for doing this.”

He then presented Whinnery with an official Mooresville Police keychain, a lapel pin for his backpack and two Mooresville Police Challenge Coins.

“These are just from us to you to show our appreciation for doing all of this and everything you do,” Harding shared. “It means a whole lot to every officer in here that you recognize us and you took the initiative to do this.”

Chief Campurciani echoed his thanks to Whinnery as well, noting that “for somebody like Bryce in your age group to step up in a time like this and sort of do a thing that maybe may not be the most popular thing to do, really says a lot about your character. So we really appreciate it.”

He proceeded to present Whinnery with a certificate of appreciation from the department which read, “In recognition of your support of local law enforcement agencies by creating and hosting coffee and cops, thank you for this event.”

Campurciani concluded as he reiterated his thanks by sharing that, “Really, it’s important that you know it really goes deeper than the words on this page. We really, really appreciate what you’ve done for us here, so thank you!”

Whinnery responded with multiple thanks to the officers for their gift of appreciation.

When asked what being remembered like this meant to him, Assistant Chief Frank Falzone said that it means the world to them.

“We are just very thankful for the support from the community” and then to see that support extended in the schools and students, “that he thought of us, his caliber is tremendous, an unbelievable tribute to our profession.” This support, he continued is “what gets us up in the morning” and to put that uniform on “because of folks like him.”

Harding shared that “it’s tremendous that a young man thinks enough of law enforcement to do this for us, to show his appreciation, and it’s a testament to the great officers we have in Mooresville and in the surrounding areas. This is amazing. It really is.”

The students continued to chat with the officers, and before returning to class, the high school students and officers gathered for a group photo.

Harding shared that this was the first senior project to honor law enforcement, and the project did honor them as it brought the school community together with the officers to show their appreciation, providing the opportunity for conversation and topping it off with coffee.

“Bryce’s goal was community outreach, to be able to engage our community with our police officers in the community,” said Tim Hoffman, principal of the Upper School at Pine Lake. “So he came up with the idea of having coffee and inviting the lower school and the high school students. The turnout is amazing.”

Hoffman noted that this event is “really kind of exactly what we wanted with respect to a community event. It’s laid back, low key, allowing the students to engage with the community and engage with the police officers. Kind of see them in a different light.”