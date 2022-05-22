Senior prom planned for June 18

It’s time to celebrate with a Fab at Fifty-Five + event.

A senior prom is scheduled for June 18 with lots of fun activities on the menu. Mooresville’s second annual senior prom for seniors age 55 and over, will be held from 7-11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard in Mooresville.

You are invited to enjoy the fun during the evening, which will include dinner, dancing, a scavenger hunt, comic entertainment by comedian Church Mother Zelma and more.

Cost is $50 for singles and $90 for couples. You receive a discount for early ticket purchases if bought before May 25. Payment can be made via Givelify App, Cash App: $FOFMI.

For additional information, call Pastor Gloria Leach at 443-326-1943 or glorialeach085@gmail.com.