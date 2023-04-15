Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County announced the establishment of an inaugural gala to raise funds to support patient care at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.

The Celebrating the Journey Gala will take place on Sept. 29 at The Venues at Langtree. This special evening will include dinner, drinks, dancing, and live and silent auctions. This gala will be the signature event to support the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, Mooresville’s only in-patient hospice unit.

Founding co-chairs Alison Cooper and Ronnie Kell bring excitement and experience to this new event.

“We are so grateful for Alison and Ronnie and their commitment to making this gala an amazing evening. Both are extremely talented and giving people who are invested in the mission of the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House,” said Mindy Rice, director of development.

“The idea of a ‘journey’ came from the thought process that life is a journey to be celebrated at all stages, and our goal is to offer a special evening to celebrate that journey. We know that while we are enjoying a beautiful evening on Sept. 29, there are patients and families across our community facing the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Kell.

“Every person in Mooresville deserves an end-of-life journey that is filled with dignity and extraordinary care. This is what the staff at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House provides for patients and their families each day,” Cooper said.

The committee is seeking sponsorships and donations for live and silent auctions. For sponsorship information or event tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/mackhousejourneygala or contact Mindy Rice at mindyr@hoic.org.

The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House is at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville. The 10-bed hospice house opened in September 2021 and offers expert care in a home-like environment for all who need it at the end of life, regardless of insurance or ability to pay. For more information about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, visit www.HOIC.org.