Serenity House to close Mooresville home

Serenity House, the only comfort care home in North Carolina, announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its home in Mooresville at the end of July.

The organization’s board and management made the difficult decision after an almost two-year struggle with workforce shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Serenity House board gave thoughtful consideration to whether we could fulfill our mission of providing care and support to residents and families facing life-limiting illnesses,” board President Nora Oliver said. “Our inability to hire the staff we needed was what ultimately determined our course.”

The comfort care home model is unique, and Serenity House of Mooresville was the first such home established in North Carolina. The organization operates in the pastor’s residence for Centre Presbyterian Church. Before Serenity House existed, terminally ill patients in the Lake Norman area who found themselves unable to safely live at their homes were forced to turn to expensive hospitals, inappropriate nursing homes or face the journey alone.

“We are so grateful for the 15-year partnership we have had with Centre Presbyterian Church, area hospices, faith communities, civic organizations and donors, which allowed us to care for over 450 area families,” executive director Rochelle Dearman said. “Of course, we had the best volunteers any organization could ask for and each of them have been truly amazing.”

Unfortunately, the impacts of COVID-19 on the health care workforce have not yet abated and continue to affect nonprofits and organizations across the state and country.

“Our legacy will continue through the comfort care homes that our guidance has helped to establish in South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and future homes in North Carolina,” Dearman said.