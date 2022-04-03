Service Before Self Award is presented

Chastity Logan has been selected as the recipient of Carolina Caring’s David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award, which is given annually to an employee who exemplifies trust, integrity and excellence in their work. The award is named for the organization’s former president, Dave Clarke, who was instrumental in creating a culture of exceptional care that consistently gives more than expected.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by my co-workers in this way,” said Logan. “I’m so grateful to God to have this opportunity to shine among my co-workers and work alongside our dedicated staff and volunteers who give their best every day.”

“Chastity truly has a servant’s heart and has touched the lives of so many people in our community,” shared Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “We’re so pleased to recognize her for her compassion, commitment and caring with this special award.”

Logan, along with nominees Patti Goodwin and Lynn Killian, were honored during a special virtual presentation for their commitment to the nonprofit organization’s service standards, which emphasize a constant focus on outstanding customer care and personal excellence.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.