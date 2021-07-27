Setting the tone: Educators honored at annual convocation

The Mooresville Graded School District held its annual convocation ceremony Monday to jumpstart the 2021-22 academic school year set to begin Aug. 2.

The Mooresville High School Marching Band welcomed teachers, staff and administration bright and early to the ceremony, held at the MHS Performing Arts Center, where Superintendent Stephen Mauney delivered a message to set the tone for the new school year.

“I hope and pray that this year will not be as challenging pandemic-wise,” said Mauney. “It’s going to be challenging. Adversity is inevitable, but it’s how we respond. That we can control what we can control. That’s how we respond to things. That sets us apart and makes this organization, Mooresville Graded, a blessing to our community.”

Mauney directed the teachers and staff gathered to become “warm demanders” or people able to effectively combine relationship building with a high level of expectation to help the 6,021 students enrolled this academic year succeed.

“I want you to be a warm demander,” Mauney said. “Find kids to build those relationships with, to hold to high expectations and to keep them accountable.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The MGSD administration also recognized several educators with special awards Monday.