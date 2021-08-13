Seven vying for two seats on MGSD board

Seven people are vying for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education.

Incumbent Greg Whitfield will seek re-election while Rakeem Jawan Brawley, Elisabeth P. Burleyson, Tamiara Monique Crowder, Jay Floyd Goodman, Scarlett Melanie Overbay-Inman and Kate Pettigrew are also running for a seat on the board. Incumbent James Leon Pridgen III did not file to seek another term.

The filing for the Mooresville Graded School District race ended at noon Friday. The filing period, which began July 26, also included the mayor’s race and one of three seats up for grabs on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners.

The at-large seat was the only one included in this filing period. The filing period for the Ward 3 and Ward 4 representatives, Barbara Whittington and Lisa Qualls, are not included due to the Census data that might influence district lines not being available in time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Miles Atkins filed to seek another term and is being challenged by Douglas Townsend Nesbitt.

At-large commissioner Gary West also filed to seek another term. Michael W. Cabe and Loxamonte O’Brian Leach are challenging West for the seat.