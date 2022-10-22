Seventh annual Pay It Forward 5K returns Nov. 19

The Seventh annual Pay It Forward 5K will be Nov. 19 at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville. This unique event is hosted by Rocky Mount Church on Perth Road.

This is not your typical race. The Pay It Forward 5K event takes all the proceeds from registration fees, business partners and generous donations, and then distributes them into water bottles for the participants to go out and Pay It Forward. Rocky Mount Church pays all the expenses, so truly every penny raised goes back out into the community in an act of kindness to another person.

As each runner/walker crosses the finish line, they are given a water bottle with cash. It can be anywhere from $30 to $500 inside. It is then up to the participant to choose how they will pay it forward to another person with their bottle money.

The Pay It Forward Mission is showing unconditional love of Christ to another person without the expectation of repayment. This is in the hope that it spreads to another and continues to spread.

The last PIF in 2019 raised approximately $32,000 through business partners and race fees. “Due to COVID-19 restraints, the event was not held in 2020 or 2021, so we are happy to be back, and our team of volunteers is excited!” PIF 5K Partner Coordinator Roberta Browne shared. “The more sponsorship funds received, the more funds go into the hands of the runners to Pay It Forward.”

Peter Browne, PIF 5K co-race director added, “That is why we do this, to enable people to reach out to others and help the community.”

Race time will be 8:30 a.m., and registration is open. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Mooresville/PayitForward5k

The event is limited to 1,000 participants due to parking constraints and the ability to manage the run effectively. The 2019 race saw almost 600 runners ranging in age from 3 to 80. The run begins on Stumpy Creek Road and makes its way through the surrounding neighborhoods on Bay Crossing Drive and Bay Shore Loop before returning to finish in the park.

This race is open to anyone of any age and skill level, so participants can walk or run. Some people finish it in less than 20 minutes while others finish it in an hour.

Registration fees

The preregistration cost to participate in the event is $30 if registered by Nov. 4. The price increases to $35 if registered Nov. 5-18. On race day, registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the fee is $40, cash only and exact change. All who register by Nov. 4 will receive a T-shirt.

“It’s exciting for them because they’re guaranteed to walk away with money in hand to go out and do something for others,” said Peter Browne. “It’s up to the runners to decide how to distribute that money into the community. It is also a great teachable moment for parents to help kids understand what it means to pay it forward.”

Some Pay It Forward ideas include helping a family in need, buying Christmas presents for children in area hospitals, buying lunch for a law enforcement officer, disaster relief efforts, putting gas in a stranger’s car, stocking the local food pantry or the FeedNC of Mooresville.

Kammie Harris, PIF 5K co-race director, said, “The ideas are endless, and we look for people to post on the PIF 5K Facebook page what they’ve done with their ‘bottle money.’ We love hearing about the lives touched by this event. The participants become the hands and feet of Christ, and that is what our mission is about.”

The PIF 5K Team encourages groups or teams for the race event. This allows the group to pool their bottle money together and have a bigger impact to the charity of their choosing.

“Some people use this event as a way to raise money without having to organize their own events and support their causes that way, and it’s a good team building activity too,” said Richard Harris, PIF 5K co-race director.

While the water bottle cash awards are for the runners and walkers to use to “Pay It Forward,” the first overall male and female participants will receive a $100 prize. Additional awards for the top three male and female runners in each of the 11 age groups will be given out via medals and gift cards from some of the sponsors and donors.

See notices and giveaways at https://www.facebook.com/PayItForward5KMooresville