Several Mooresville businesses offer free services to veterans
Several area businesses are honoring veterans on Nov. 11.

The following is a list of the businesses:

Fuel Fitness, 191-B W. Plaza Drive, veterans and their spouses receive a free day pass, protein smoothie and hydromassage. Call 704-664-4022 or visit https://fuelfitnessnc.com/

All Star Golf, Mooresville Golf Range and Mini Golf, 174 W. Plaza Drive. Free mini golf for veterans and their family for the entire day. Call Jeff Long at 704-230-4242 or visit www.mooresvillegolfrange.com.

Golf Dynamics, Mooresville Par 3 and Range, 174 W. Plaza Drive. Two half-hour group sessions for free between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Call 704-617-0814 or visit www.camrinkergolf.com.

Lowe’s YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave. Any veteran and one family member or friend gets a free week pass to the YMCA. Contact ashley.morgan@ymcacharlotte.org or cindy-seidel@ymcacharlotte.org or lynn bowes@ymcacharlotte.org.

