Sharing a legacy of service to community

Mooresville resident Baleigh Childress has a heart for helping others, and she is passing along that legacy of serving to those around her.
Because of her legacy of service, it was a natural fit for Baleigh to be named the very first winner of the National Exchange Club’s newest youth award, the Youth Legacy Award, which recognizes high school students who are children or grandchildren of Exchange Club members who are veterans and first responders. Along with the award comes a $15,000 scholarship, which will assist Baleigh in making her dream of continuing her education a reality.
Baleigh is the daughter of Gerald and Marsha Childress, who describe her as being “a very hardworking, smart, compassionate young lady with a heart for serving and helping others in need.”
Her father is a member of the Mooresville Police Department and a member of the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman. In an essay Baleigh wrote for the application process, she noted her father has been a police officer for 24 years and says “the best word to describe him is courageous. He puts his life on the line every time he goes to work knowing he has a family at home. His fearlessness and bravery does not go unnoticed and everyone who knows him will testify that he is an everyday hero.”
According to the organization’s criteria, the youth must also display exceptional community involvement and superior leadership skills, and Baleigh has demonstrated both of these as she shared that throughout her high school years at Pine Lake Preparatory, she completed 300 hours of community service. She was a member of the school’s Excel Club and earned The Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for 100 hours of service during her sophomore year. Her senior project involved working with My Sister’s House by collecting hygiene products for domestic violence victims.
Additional honors for Baleigh include being named senior editor for the school’s yearbook staff and being a part of the Quill and Scroll National Honor Society. Her parents said Baleigh has also volunteered at church, school and the Mooresville Police Department as well.
Her parents noted that Baleigh has dreamed of attending Lenoir-Rhyne since she was a small child, just like her father did, and now with the scholarship, her plans will be a reality as she will attend the university in the fall to study graphic design as well as participating on the university’s women’s lacrosse team.
Baleigh shared in her essay that as she continues her education at Lenoir-Rhyne, “I will continue to devote my time towards serving my community. I hope that in the future, the small actions that I take to serve those around me will impact the world by showing others how one person can make a difference.”
The award announcement was made July 25 during the National Exchange Club’s annual convention, which was held virtually this year. Baleigh was contacted a few weeks prior to the convention with the news that she had won the award and scholarship, thus providing time to prepare a video of her acceptance speech.
“I was contacted by Tracey Edwards, the CEO and EVP of the National Exchange Club. I then worked with Alex Dart to prepare a video of my acceptance speech, which was played during the national convention,” she said.
Upon learning that she had won, Baleigh said, “I was ecstatic to learn I won the award. It was very unexpected because I know a lot of amazing people applied. I am thankful for the Mooresville/Lake Norman Exchange Club, the National Exchange Club, and the Pine Lake Prep Excel Club for giving me the opportunity to serve my community. I also want to thank my parents for all their support. I am honored to be the first ever Legacy of the Year Award winner!”
During the convention, congratulations were expressed to Baleigh by several others including Archie Hobbs, president of the North Carolina District, who greeted her on behalf of all the district, and Beth Packard, president of the Exchange Club of Mooresville Lake Norman.
Packard commended Baleigh as she said, “We are so proud of you. We watched you grow into such a wonderful, beautiful young woman with a huge heart for service. That is evident in all that you’ve done. You’ve been a member of the Excel club throughout high school plus on the board. You had over 300 hours of community service, and your senior project of helping women and children suffering from domestic violence says so much about your character. We know your future is so bright. And we are so happy and so proud of you. You deserve this scholarship, and we can’t wait to hear what you do in college. Good luck at Lenoir Rhyne. Good luck in lacrosse and know that we are all here cheering you on.”
