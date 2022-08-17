Sharing encouragement with others

NETworX Kids is a facilitated curriculum offered by the Mooresville Area Christian Mission with the goal of eradicating poverty in all of its dimensions, including mind and spirit.

The program helps children recognize the good in themselves and understand that they matter and have purpose. NETworX Kids motivates children to become “Champions for changing their world.”

On Aug. 11, the NETworX Kids placed kindness rocks in the John Franklin Moore Park in downtown Mooresville. The rocks were painted the week prior with words of inspiration to encourage people walking through the park. The children not only took pride in their artwork, but they also enjoyed the fact that they are spreading words of kindness in their own community.