Sharing the joy: Lake Norman students to present 'Mamma Mia!'

The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care of technical issues, and more onstage preparing for warm-ups and the call to begin dress rehearsal for the upcoming production of “Mamma Mia!.”

Work on the production began in varying stages including auditions in the fall, set design in November and continued with rehearsals and set building both in January with it all culminating with the presentation to the community April 7, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee also April 9 in the Lake Norman High School auditorium, 186 Doolie Road.

Tickets for the Lake Norman High School Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” are available in advance at https://lnhsfaces.ludus.com or they may be purchased at the door for $10 for adults and $7 for students. All tickets are general seating, no reservations.

Caroline Meisner, who has been at the school for three years, is the fine arts/theatre teacher and serves as the director of the production. She shared that she has directed multiple age levels including young children ages 3 and 4, up to high school and college level as well as at summer camps and in community theatres, tailoring what she chooses to work on according to the various ages and capabilities.

While the school did have a production last year, Meisner noted it looked quite different, as it was a small cast of 12, held outdoors, in masks and socially distanced. This year’s production will be back to normal, onstage and with a cast of 32 along with a crew of around 25 technicians.

Offering opportunities and excitement for the students was some of the reason this particular musical was selected for this year, Meisner shared.

“I have a lot of girls, and I wanted something that would get them excited for this year because last year was such a bummer. So I wanted to be able to give a lot of opportunity to kids to get them onstage and to get them excited about theater again,” Meisner said. “And obviously I want to get the audience excited as well and get a name out there people recognize and get them to see we are still here. We’re still alive. We’re still doing theater, that we didn’t crash and burn due to COVID.”

That excitement could be seen and heard as the students spoke about their part in the production.

Savannah Shumaker, a senior at Lake Norman High School, served as set designer, which is what she has done for her time in the theatre, and shared that is what she wants to do when she goes off to college, hopefully she noted, to Greensboro College. Having been involved in drama going on three years, she said this particular production means a lots to her.

“It’s my last production ever at the school, so it’s bittersweet. I love ‘Mamma Mia!’, I’ve always loved ‘Mamma Mia!’, so I was very excited to work on this,” Shumaker shared, “and I think this is like my best one that I’ve done, so this is very close to my heart.”

She noted that this production is special because it was the very first musical that she ever watched and she has a soft spot for musicals.

“That’s what I specifically want to design in is musicals. So being able to have one of the first musicals that I’ve seen be my last here is really great.”

Dylan Gordon, who plays the role of Sky, shared several things about this production and what he enjoyed the most about being a part of it all.

“It’s a really, really fun group that we work with. We’re doing a lot of really complex dance here, which we haven’t really had in our past years with COVID. We kind of struggled the past couple of years, but it’s kind of cool we got back here and it’s reminding me of my freshman year. So it’s nice to go back to normal and really go all out, back in the auditorium instead of outside on the field.”

Gordon, a junior, noted that he started theatre his freshman year, then joined the advanced academy class his sophomore year and has continued it his junior year and could see drama in his future.

“I think I would like to at least pursue more theater in college,” he said. “I’ve really, really liked it here, so I’ll definitely try and keep going with it.”

Emma Scherer, a junior, noted that she took a beginner’s theatre class but never expected to actually be up onstage. Deciding to audition on a whim last year, she noted that she has ended up getting more into theatre. And this year, she will be playing the role of Tanya in the musical.

“This is actually the first real musical I’ve done, being able to be inside on the stage with all the glamor and everything,” Scherer said, “so it’s really cool for me.”

And while theatre may not be what she anticipates as her career, she said that she definitely hopes to at least “continue it as a hobby and stay doing it for awhile.”

Gordon, Scherer and Meisner all spoke about the camaraderie of the group as Gordon talked about the fun they have, Scherer noted they are like a big family sharing a common interest and Meisner told that this is “probably one of the more motivated groups of kids that I’ve worked with. I think they just all want to be here and be in the theatre and be together again. So it’s really nice to see that. And the technicians are probably one of the best technicians groups,” as she pointed out the set.

When asked what words of encouragement she shares with the students before they each take their assigned places and the curtains get ready to open, Meisner said, “I usually bring them back to the first few rehearsals and how excited they were and remind them they worked hard for this moment and remind them that the joy they feel onstage is the same joy they want the audience to feel. So as long as they’re having fun that’s all that matters and break a leg.”