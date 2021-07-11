Share the Love was a new project for two area garden clubs — Mooresville, and Troutman. After her wedding at the Dale Earnhardt Venues, a bride requested that her flowers be shared with nursing homes. Mooresville club member Charline Sims was contacted and she sent out and S.O.S. Four members from the Mooresville club and two from Troutman picked up the beautiful table designs and some smaller ones for delivery. The members of Mooresville took them to Citadel, Summit Place, Carillon and Hope House of Mooresville, while the Troutman members delivered designs to Brookdale Gardens, Aurora and Heritage Place, all of Statesville. The designs were elaborate with pastel colors. Peony, hydrangea, roses, bachelor buttons, clematis, statice in pink and blue, carnations and mums were added to greenery to make the wedding a day to remember, and the joy these flowers gave the residents of eight homes will long be remembered.
Sharing the love with others
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 27-July 3.
Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville, welcomed Certified Nurse Practitioner Meredith Harkey, AGPCNP-C, on July 1, where sh…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from June 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Mooresville office of the North Carolina license tag division, 125-3 N. Main St., will be closed for vacation the week of July 12-16. Othe…
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced Friday afternoon the start of the annual water safety initiative “Operation: Dry Wa…
During summer, Grandfather Mountain is known for its lush greenery and the kaleidoscope colors of myriad blooms.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, June 20-26.
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? E…
- Updated
Startled, frightened, but trusting that the Lord would send help was how Nancy Moore of Troutman said she felt when she first learned of COVID-19.
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…